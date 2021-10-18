Tom Fraud aka Alleged Scammer Shaun King Pushing Clothing Line With $150 Hoodies, Twitter Attacks

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Shaun King must have the most horrible case of poor self-awareness known to mankind. The activist who has been accused of being a scammer relentlessly is now pushing his own clothing line, and the reaction has been as vitriolic as you would expect.

By now, it’s clear that whenever King’s name is affiliated with just about anything, a cacophony of charges of misappropriating funds or ambulance chasing is sure to follow. While King has always vehemently denied being a scammer, he always dips his toe in a cause that raises the eyebrows of the wary or people that generally dislike him.

The latest salvo is his own clothing line called A Real One. Be clear, it’s perfectly fine for anyone to open a business and provide legitimate products for sale. The problem here is that King’s reputation has many seeing this as nothing but the latest grift. Then in move that seems designed to exponentially draw the ire of his detractors, the price points of his clothing line are on par, if not above, those of top-tier, established brands like Supreme or even Nike.

In the IG post announcing his A Real One x PROTOTYPE hoodies drop, he gives all sorts of details of why this garment is official with a whistle. “It’s the only fully Black owned hoodie in the world made with Black owned partners from the seed to the shipping. Made by Black owned businesses in Tanzania, Kenya, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and Atlanta,” says King

Allegedly, the product is mid-weight French Terry, fits true to size (up to XXL) and it’s made from 100% organic cotton from Black-owned farms in Tanzania.⁣ That’s cool and all, but the hoodie that King is hawking reportedly goes for a cool $150+. Keep in mind, you can get a chunky reverse weave Champion hoodie for about $65 bucks. And if we really want to keep it a bean, if the craftmanship King described about the making of this hoodie is legit, $150 might not even be realistic (read: it would cost even more).

Nevertheless, King says his brand is empowering Black people. We shall see.

Peep the slander, or keen observations, or both, in the gallery, it’s quite passionate.

Tom Fraud aka Alleged Scammer Shaun King Pushing Clothing Line With $150 Hoodies, Twitter Attacks was originally published on hiphopwired.com