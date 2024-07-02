Top 10 Best Olympians Of All Time
The history of the Olympic Games is steeped in tales of extraordinary athletic prowess, sportsmanship, and indomitable spirit.
From ancient origins in Olympia to the modern spectacles that captivate billions around the globe, the Olympics have served as a stage for remarkable individuals to showcase their talents and stand out to the world in the moment of doing so.
Every four years, the world witness’ athletes from diverse backgrounds push the boundaries of human potential as they
dream big and reach for the stars to be known as the best in the world.
Cehck out the 10 competitors shown below who are legends that have become one with excellence, who know how to perform on the grandest stage, and will be a staple in sporting history for decades to come.
1. Michael Phelps – USA – 28 Olympic MedalsSource:Getty
Gold Medals: 23
Silver Medals: 3
Bronze Medal: 2
2. Larissa Latynina – Ukraine – 18 Olympic MedalsSource:Getty
Gold Medals: 9
Silver Medals: 5
Bronze Medals: 4
3. Paavo Nurmi – Finland – 12 Olympic MedalsSource:Getty
Gold Medals: 9
Silver Medals: 3
Bronze Medals: 0
4. Mark Spitz – USA – 11 Olympic MedalsSource:Getty
Gold Medals: 9
Silver Medals: 1
Bronze Medals: 1
5. Carl lewis – USA – 10 Olympic MedalsSource:Getty
Gold Medals: 9
Silver Medals: 1
Bronze Medals: 0
6. Birgit Fischer – Germany – 12 Olympic MedalsSource:Getty
Gold Medals: 8
Silver Medals: 4
Bronze Medals: 0
7. Sawao Kato – Japan – 12 Olympic MedalsSource:Getty
Gold Medals: 8
Silver Medals: 3
Bronze Medals: 1
8. Jenny Thompson – USA – 12 Olympic MedalsSource:Getty
Gold Medals: 8
Silver Medals: 3
Bronze Medals: 1
9. Matt Biondi – USA – 11 Olympic MedalsSource:Getty
Gold Medals: 8
Silver Medals: 2
Bronze Medals: 1
10. Usain Bolt – Jamaica – 8 Olympic MedalsSource:Getty
Gold Medals: 8
Silver Medals: 0
Bronze Medals: 0