In industries where darker skin tones are often ignored, it is great to see the impact that Black women entrepreneurs are making in beauty and fashion.

This is a welcome turn, since black consumers account for a considerable amount of both industries’ product sales and revenue.

Are you interested in buying black in 2020? Here are 10 great beauty and fashion brands that you should shop right away (in no particular order of favorites)!

Top Beauty Brands Owned By Black Women was originally published on wzakcleveland.com