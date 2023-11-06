Top Fashion Looks From Our Favorite 2023 ‘BravoCon’ Bombshells

Bravo held its third-annual reality star extravaganza, also known as BravoCon, this weekend in Nevada. Some of our favorite celebrities were out and about throwing shade and slaying in front of the cameras. For three days, the Las Vegas strip turned into a fashion runway, and the looks were non-stop.
See a round-up of some of our favorite “Bravolebrity” outfits below.
Over 150 Bravo celebrities and thousands of Bravo enthusiasts convened at the Ceasars Forum for all things Bravo. Allowing fans to meet, take pictures with, and gag over their favorite reality TV stars, the event was one of the network’s most anticipated.
The network ” doubled down” on the fabulousness and presented over 60 fan activations. Fans experienced the Bravo Bazaar shopping experience, intimate VIP talent workshops, expanded photo opportunities, and a Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 premiere screening.
Throughout the weekend, some of our favorite real housewives, medical doctors, best friends in our heads, fitness lovers, and personalities were in attendance and posting their experiences on social media. Spotted in attendance included Phaedra Parks, Wendy Osefo, Marlo Hampton, Karen Huger, Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Lesa Milan, and more.
Always understanding the assignment – and never missing an opportunity to slay – the reality stars’ style did not disappoint. Celebrities wore high fashion favorites such as Adeam, David Koma, Chanel, Hanifa, Givenchy, Brandon Blackwood, and Christopher John Rodgers.
Fashion ‘Killa Sai De Silva ate up all the girlies on Day Two of the marathon media event. Absolutely no crumbs were left when she walked through Ceasar’s Forum.
The Real Housewives of New York regular donned a “Bratz doll” inspired look complete with Gucci shades, an Adeam leather and plaid skirt, a black turtleneck, and a Brandon Blackwood furry purse. De Silva also stepped on necks in her Marc Jacobs boots.
See more looks from the 2023 BravoCon event below.
The category is “STYLE” for Sai De Silva. The trendsetter was dressed to the fashion ‘gawds with a flannel pattern playful mini skirt and bold boots. We need the boots!
RHOA alum and new Married To Medicine cast member Phaedra Parks is giving an all-black look that we are swooning over. Get into this monochromatic look.
Giving us all the sexy “mommy-to-be” vibes, Sanya Richards-Ross dazzles on the BravoCon red carpet. We are loving her bump in a high-slit purple dress and thigh-high boots.
Real Housewives of New York cast member Ubah Hassan attends BravoCon 2023 looking like the supermodel she is. Her blue satin ensemble makes her melanin pop and hugs her curves perfectly.
Sheree Whitfield attends BravoCon 2023 rocking her brand, She By Sheree. The RHOA star paired a royal blue crop with baggy-style harem jeans and heels.
Garcelle Beauvais rocked a yellow and black graffiti print dress. The gathered waist detailing fits the former Jamie Foxx Show actress perfectly.
Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta played no games on the BravoCon carpet. The mother of one and hair care line mogul is giving us body-ody-ody. We are here for it.
Lesa Milan is here for the black lace, and we are here for her! The Real Housewives of Dubai star rocked the sexy sheer trend to BravoCon 2023 and looked fab!
Karen Huger, ak.a. The Grand Dame, gave us “grand fashion” last weekend in Vegas. Her bold print ensemble makes a statement, and her cute white boots finish it.
Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard-Bassett rocked a denim off-the-shoulder dress and mauve boots to BravoCon 2023. We love the casual yet sexy slay.
Kandi Burruss attends BravoCon pretty pink. The Georgia Peach’s bodycon dress with exaggerated shoulder pads is giving us “Princess of Style.”
Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Bria Fleming’s bralette stunned on the red carpet. Bedazzled to the stars, the bralette definitely gave us reality show “main character” vibes.
Chanel Ayan commanded the carpet. The Real Housewives of Dubai star’s red gown and train turned heads.
We love an oversized suit! And Winter House star Jordan Emanuel is rocking the trend perfectly.
One thing Real Housewives of Atlanta personality Marlo Hampton is going to do is give you a look! Known for dripping in designer, we love this black and white ensemble with Chanel accessories.