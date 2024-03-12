Top Six Muslim Women Podcast For You To Replace Your Music With This Ramadan

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide. During this month, fasting, prayer, reflection, and community efforts are highly encouraged. Offering sacrifices of things that are not lethal but are not of Allah, such as listening secular music is also encouraged, as fasting is not limited to just eating. Your diet consists of what you eat, what you watch, as well as what you listen to.

During this month, one of the most common things to do is fast while reading the Quran, the most sacred text of the muslim faith.

Not everyone is an avid reader, in which an audiobook could serve as an excellent replacement, but what if you just want to relate to other Muslims on their journey during Ramadan and beyond?

We have the perfect solution, podcasts! These digital audio shows cover, and could be centered any topic under the sun. There are multiple platforms that center their podcast of the Islamic religion.

In honor of Women’s History Month, we showcase six Muslim women with podcast centered around their faith, and we feel like this would be an excellent listen for you!

Check Out the Six Muslim Women Podcast For You To Replace Your Music With This Ramadan Below!

