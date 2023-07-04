Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The actress has gone from a 30-something in Girlfriends to the mother of five in Black-ish. But one thing has remained constant during her decades in the entertainment industry; she’s been gorgeous.

Now at 50 she never hesitates to still pop out on Instagram with the occasional thirst trap, but her most recent surprised fans. In a recent dump showcasing her activities at Paris Fashion Week, she posted a photo of herself rocking a mismatched pair of Schiaparelli pants while topless. She covered her chest with her hands for a quick selfie in the mirror.

Ellis Ross revealing more skin than usual shouldn’t be a complete surprise, as she told Shape in January that turning 50 has done wonders for her confidence and she’s feeling better than ever.

“This feels like a wonderful new chapter. A lot of it was brewing, and the seeds had been planted during my pre-50 years,” Ellis Ross revealed. “For me, it’s really about exploring who I am, and I couldn’t be happier. I think I’m the sexiest I’ve ever been. I feel fantastic, and I feel like the word is my oyster.”

Twitter, of course, couldn’t help but hype up Ellis Ross for the sultry photo. See the best reactions below.

Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans was originally published on cassiuslife.com