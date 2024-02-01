Travel Advisory For Jamaica Issued In United States Due To Recent Violence

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Jamaica is a popular destination for many Americans, but the U.S. government has issued a recent travel alert advisory for the Caribbean island. According to reports, Jamaica is undergoing a recent spat of murders and other crimes over the past few weeks, prompting a Level 3 advisory.

The State Department issued its travel advisory late last month, citing the recent crimes in Jamaica, which include murders, sexual assaults, and robberies, even inside all-inclusive resorts where travelers are thought to be safer. As it stands, the government agency is suggesting potential visitors to reconsider traveling there.

From the advisory:

Country Summary: Violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides, are common. Sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts.

Local police often do not respond effectively to serious criminal incidents. When arrests are made, cases are infrequently prosecuted to a conclusive sentence. Families of U.S. citizens killed in accidents or homicides frequently wait a year or more for final death certificates to be issued by Jamaican authorities. The homicide rate reported by the Government of Jamaica has for several years been among the highest in the Western Hemisphere. U.S. government personnel under COM security responsibility are prohibited from traveling to the areas listed below, from using public buses, and from driving outside of prescribed areas of Kingston at night.

On Jan. 29, the U.S. Embassy in Jamaica added, “We strongly encourage you to obtain traveler’s insurance, including medical evacuation insurance, before traveling to Jamaica. The Department of State does not pay medical bills.”

News of the travel advisory made its rounds on social media with reactions varying from humor to some looking at this as an opportunity to visit the country at a cheaper price.

See the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Travel Advisory For Jamaica Issued In United States Due To Recent Violence was originally published on hiphopwired.com