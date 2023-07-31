Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ Album Makes Historic Release As Spotify’s Most Streamed Album In A Single Day

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Scott released his fourth studio album Utopia and it’s already doing record numbers. Spotify announced that it has quickly become Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day this year. Read more details and see what fans are saying about the album inside.

Mr. Cactus Jack released his highly-anticipated fourth studio album, and it’s already breaking records. On July 28th, 2023, Travis’ Utopia became Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far and all 19 tracks claimed the first 19 spots on Spotify’s Top 20 U.S. charts with “Meltdown” landing in the number one spot.

Spotify shared the news on its official social media platforms, Twitter and Instagram.

This is the first solo album fans have received from the Houston rapper since Astroworld was released in 2018. After the unfortunate events that happened at his final Astroworld music festival in his hometown of Houston, the rapper has maintained a pretty low profile. Scott released a few loosies like the single with Pharrell titled “Down in Atlanta,” which was released last year. Otherwise, he has been virtually silent and there was very minimal marketing around his latest album Utopia.

Still, somehow the project Cactus Jack and Epic Records debuted last week is having great success amongst its fans and streaming platforms like Spotify.

Fans have mixed reviews about the project. Some fans have listened to the 19-track album and call it “mid.” While others find the album to be one of his best projects yet.

Check out what fans are saying about Utopia below:

