TREND REPORT: Doubling Up On Snake Print Pieces

Snake print has slithered its way into our hearts. It’s one of the few trends you can count on to reappear again and again. The latest iteration? Doubling up on snake-print pieces in a single outfit.
Now, sporting a snake-on-snake outfit is no easy feat, which is why we’ve collected major inspiration from stylish women including celebs, influencers, and your favorite influencers’ favorite influencers.
Keep reading to see all the #lewks plus our edit of snake print pieces you can mix and match to create your own all-reptilian ensembles.
1. @JESSYCARENEE
Monochrome, but make it fashion. Jessyca Butler told us to say less. Her outfit makes a statement yet appears effortless at the same time.
2. @JESSYCARENEESource:Courtesy of Jessyca Butler
Style Takeaway: Snake print pieces in a similar tones pair oh-so-well together.
3. @KELLYAUGUSTINEB
Kelly Augustine has us SHOOK with this bold snake print trench and thigh-high boots. The good news? You can shop this exact look on her website.
Style Takeaway: Outerwear and shoes can truly make an outfit.
4. @JORDYNWOODS
Jordyn Woods’ coordinating set is equal parts comfy and chic.
Style Takeaway: Snake print can easily enter casual territory paired with the right accessories.
5. @BADGALRIRI
Bad Gal Riri rocked this outfit last year (as if we needed more proof she stays ahead of the curve). The jacket, body-hugging dress and bucket hat. What’s not to love?
Style Takeaway: There’s no such thing as too much snake print…or confidence.
Not sure where to start? Here are a few snake-print pieces you can build a snake-on-snake outfit around.
6. SHOP BOP ‘THE RAVEN’ DRESSSource:Courtesy of ShopBop.com
Slinky slip dress? Yes, please! Layer with a thin turtleneck and matching snake print boots during colder months. ($297.00)
7. H&M SNAKE TRIM SNEAKERSSource:Courtesy of H&M
Take the subtle route with a pair of sneakers featuring hints on snake print. Pair with comfy joggers and snake print top. ($29.99)
8. DAILY PAPER GREEN SNAKE GODY BODYSource:Courtesy of DailyPaperClothing.com
Go bold or go home in this green snake print bodysuit. Rock it with the matching pants for an eye-catching ensemble. Or, tone it down with a neutral snake print scarf added your hair. ($124.00)
9. SAM EDELMAN HILTY BOOTSSource:Courtesy of Nordstrom.com
You’ll be surprised with how many outfits you can wear these with. We think a snake-print blouse tucked into jeans is the way to go. ($179.95)
10. URBAN OUTFITTERS SNAKE SKIN FAUX LEATHER TRENCH COATSource:Urban Outfitters
We are totally aboard the Statement-making outerwear train. Rock with a pair of thigh-high boots or bucket hat (see #lewks above for the proof in this execution). ($79.99)
11. SAM EDELMAN RAAKEL BOOTSSource:Courtesy of ShopBop.com
The colors in these snake-print boots are pretty unique. Rock them with a snake-print mini skirt and blouse. ($192.50)
12. PRETTY LITTLE THING GRAY SNAKE BUCKET HATSource:Courtesy of prettylittlething.com
Allow the bucket hat to be the finishing touch on any snake-on-snake look. ($18.00)
13. PJ SALVAGE SNAKE PRINT JOGGER PANTSSource:Courtesy of NeimanMarcus.com
Pair these snake-print joggers with sporty adds. Think sneakers or hats with a touch of python. ($60.00)