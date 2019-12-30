CLOSE
TREND REPORT: Doubling Up On Snake Print Pieces

Posted December 30, 2019

Snake print has slithered its way into our hearts. It’s one of the few trends you can count on to reappear again and again. The latest iteration? Doubling up on snake-print pieces in a single outfit.

Now, sporting a snake-on-snake outfit is no easy feat, which is why we’ve collected major inspiration from stylish women including celebs, influencers, and your favorite influencers’ favorite influencers.

Keep reading to see all the #lewks plus our edit of snake print pieces you can mix and match to create your own all-reptilian ensembles.

1. @JESSYCARENEE

Monochrome, but make it fashion. Jessyca Butler told us to say less. Her outfit makes a statement yet appears effortless at the same time.

2. @JESSYCARENEE

@JESSYCARENEE Source:Courtesy of Jessyca Butler

Style Takeaway: Snake print pieces in a similar tones pair oh-so-well together.

3. @KELLYAUGUSTINEB

View this post on Instagram

🐍 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍⁣ ⁣ that’s it, that’s the caption. 😂⁣ ⁣ Honestly I have never felt more New York than in this outfit. I feel like @therealmaryjblige in the 90s, lol. ⁣ ⁣ LINK IN BIO for this outfit and a ton of other snakeskin picks of mine, including @openingceremony’s latest collab with @vans 🔥⁣ ⁣ shouts out to @gavyntaylor for crouching tiger hidden dragon’ing with me for pics, she hurt her knee a little while ago but still rolls with me and my squats. Real MVP 🙏🏾⁣ ⁣ #nycblogger #soho #plussizestreetstyle #psblogger #bgki #snakeskinboots #ftfsnaps #nadiaxftf #asos #asoscurve #plussizemodel #plusmodelmag #plussizefashion #essencestyle #thighhighboots

A post shared by Kelly Augustine (@kellyaugustineb) on

Kelly Augustine has us SHOOK with this bold snake print trench and thigh-high boots. The good news? You can shop this exact look on her website.

Style Takeaway: Outerwear and shoes can truly make an outfit.

4. @JORDYNWOODS

Jordyn Woods’ coordinating set is equal parts comfy and chic.

Style Takeaway: Snake print can easily enter casual territory paired with the right accessories.

5. @BADGALRIRI

View this post on Instagram

spam.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Bad Gal Riri rocked this outfit last year (as if we needed more proof she stays ahead of the curve). The jacket, body-hugging dress and bucket hat. What’s not to love?

Style Takeaway: There’s no such thing as too much snake print…or confidence.

Not sure where to start? Here are a few snake-print pieces you can build a snake-on-snake outfit around.

6. SHOP BOP ‘THE RAVEN’ DRESS

SHOP BOP 'THE RAVEN' DRESS Source:Courtesy of ShopBop.com

Slinky slip dress? Yes, please! Layer with a thin turtleneck and matching snake print boots during colder months. ($297.00)

7. H&M SNAKE TRIM SNEAKERS

H&M SNAKE TRIM SNEAKERS Source:Courtesy of H&M

Take the subtle route with a pair of sneakers featuring hints on snake print. Pair with comfy joggers and snake print top. ($29.99)

8. DAILY PAPER GREEN SNAKE GODY BODY

DAILY PAPER GREEN SNAKE GODY BODY Source:Courtesy of DailyPaperClothing.com

Go bold or go home in this green snake print bodysuit. Rock it with the matching pants for an eye-catching ensemble. Or, tone it down with a neutral snake print scarf added your hair. ($124.00)

9. SAM EDELMAN HILTY BOOTS

SAM EDELMAN HILTY BOOTS Source:Courtesy of Nordstrom.com

You’ll be surprised with how many outfits you can wear these with. We think a snake-print blouse tucked into jeans is the way to go. ($179.95)

10. URBAN OUTFITTERS SNAKE SKIN FAUX LEATHER TRENCH COAT

URBAN OUTFITTERS SNAKE SKIN FAUX LEATHER TRENCH COAT Source:Urban Outfitters

We are totally aboard the Statement-making outerwear train. Rock with a pair of thigh-high boots or bucket hat (see #lewks above for the proof in this execution). ($79.99)

11. SAM EDELMAN RAAKEL BOOTS

SAM EDELMAN RAAKEL BOOTS Source:Courtesy of ShopBop.com

The colors in these snake-print boots are pretty unique. Rock them with a snake-print mini skirt and blouse. ($192.50)

12. PRETTY LITTLE THING GRAY SNAKE BUCKET HAT

PRETTY LITTLE THING GRAY SNAKE BUCKET HAT Source:Courtesy of prettylittlething.com

Allow the bucket hat to be the finishing touch on any snake-on-snake look. ($18.00)

13. PJ SALVAGE SNAKE PRINT JOGGER PANTS

PJ SALVAGE SNAKE PRINT JOGGER PANTS Source:Courtesy of NeimanMarcus.com

Pair these snake-print joggers with sporty adds. Think sneakers or hats with a touch of python. ($60.00)

