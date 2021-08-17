HomeMusic

Trending Topic: Fans Create Slogans For Artists Who They Believe Deserve A Custom McDonald’s Meal

Posted August 17, 2021

Saweetie Celebrates the launch of her signature order at McDonald's

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty


Since Saweetie’s McDonald’s meal debuted this month, fans are attempting to guess the next celebrity partnership. The fast food restaurant began trending after fans created slogans of their favorite artists’ hypothetical meals went viral.

McDonald’s is on a roll, partnering with artists like Travis Scott, J. Balvin and Saweetie to create their own special McDonald’s meals and even, merchandise. The marketing and branding for the collaborations are genius, making countless headlines. Hypebeasts and fans everywhere are storming their local McDonald’s franchise to snag their hands on these custom meals.

The fun part about Saweetie’s recent collaboration is how dedicated McDonald’s employees have been to selling the meal. This one viral video, in particular, is the reason fans began guessing the next celebrity meal. A McDonald’s employee shared how she greets her customers over the loud speaker comprised of a special Saweetie-inspired script, which has consequently enticed viewers to recreate their own celebrity slogans.

The employee posted to her personal TikTok the script she is required to perform. “That’s my best friend,” Instagram user @brook_is_rage shares. “Welcome to McDonald’s. Can I interest you in the Saweetie meal?”

The results are hilarious and Black Twitter is still undefeated. Take a look at the celebrity McDonald’s meals fans have shared across Twitter.

Which artist do you believe needs a McDonald’s collaboration in the future? Who’s meal would you be eager to try first? Comment your choice below.

Trending Topic: Fans Create Slogans For Artists Who They Believe Deserve A Custom McDonald’s Meal  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. City Girls

Source:AugustLaveau

Act up! Could you imagine the City Girls McDonald’s collaboration? 

2. City Girls Alternative Script

Source:sirfboardt

In case, employees need options for the City Girls script. 

3. Flo “Meali”

Source:nxtiajoy

A boss move for sure. Are you here for the Flo Milli partnership?

4. Doja Cat Make ‘Em Say “Moooo”

Source:theboynamed_ant

Doja Cat’s impressive artist branding makes us believe that a McDonald’s collaboration would not be far fetched. It would do numbers with her cult following and creative ideas. 

5. Kendrick Lamar

Source:huudrich

Let’s get new music from Kendrick before we press him about a McDonald’s meal. 

6. Tyler, the Creator

Source:zephanijong

This tweet is out of pocket, but sounds very on brand for Tyler, the Creator. 

7. Chloe x Halley (But Make It Vegan)

Source:Blackmxgicc

This would likely never happen unless McDonald’s offered a vegan option on the menu. 

8. 21 Savage

Source:EJBell310

We would like to see the 21 Savage and McDonald’s partnership. 

9. Megan Thee Stallion

Source:imperf333ct

The queen of creative collaborations is Megan Thee Stallion. This sounds doable. 

10. Rico Nasty

Source:sweetnovacane

This McDonald’s employee woke up choosing violence with the Rico Nasty meal on the menu. 

11. Kanye West

Source:Adryannagarg_

It would be a great addition to the marketing rollout for his album, DONDA. (Whenever he decides to release it) 

