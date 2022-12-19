Troll Unit: 50 Cent Dragged On Twitter For Sharing Meme Of Megan Thee Stallion Morphing Into Jussie Smollett

Power 107.5 CLOSE

You can always count on 50 Cent to stick his nose in someone else’s business.

50 Cent isn’t blazing the Hip-Hop charts as he used to, but his trolling game on social media is on another level. The G-Unit general decided to give his unwanted input on the Tory Lanez trial.

The Queens rapper came under fire after sharing a meme of Megan Thee Stallion morphing into Jussie Smollett, insinuating that she is lying.

Jussie Smollett is now the “poster boy” for making things up after receiving a five-month prison sentence for allegedly faking a hate crime.

Smollett is still adamant he was telling the truth when he said men wrapped a noose around his neck and poured a chemical substance on him while yelling, “this is MAGA country.”

Chicago prosecutors called CAP after local law enforcement conducted an investigation racking up over 1,000 hours of overtime, concluding the 40-year-old former Empire actor paid two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, $3,500 to stage the attack.

The “Wanksta” crafter shared the meme on his Twitter and Instagram accounts with the caption, “Damn i’m confused all this shit going around *shoulder shrug emoji.* I don’t know what to think. LOL.”

Curtis Jackson’s latest social media antics come after a week of testimony from the trial that has taken over the internet. Megan Thee Stallion took the stand last week, delivering an emotional testimony while relieving the moments she claims led up to when the Canadian Hip-Hop star shot her.

Her former best friend, Kelsey Harris, followed her telling a different story on the stand after initially telling investigators she saw Lanez shoot at Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Pain Is No Laughing Matter

50 Cent might have thought he got a good joke off, but fans have been dragging him for joining a group of people, mainly Black men and some Black women, who have been making light of the situation.

Many fans were quick to remind Jackson that Megan Thee Stallion did get shot and that Kelsey should be the topic of the meme since she can’t remember anything now.

You can see more Twitter reactions to 50 Cent being a troll in the gallery below.

