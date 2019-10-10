True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

It’s World Mental Health Day, and believe it or not, some of our favorite stars are battling the taboo issue. In some ways, it’s a great thing, because mental health issues are finally getting the attention they deserve. But as a culture, we still have a long way to transform the negative connotations around it. Fortunately, some stars use their platform to shine light on mental illness, which in turn helps shift the conversation and help us move forward with the solutions.

In honor of World Mental Health Day, check out these celebs who’ve openly spoken out about their mental health issues. Thank the God for them.

