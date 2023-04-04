Trump Surrenders In Manhattan, Arraignment Brings The Protesters Out

Former President Donald Trump is finally in police custody after surrendering to authorities in Manhattan on Tuesday. Trump is now the first former president to face criminal charges.

MORE: ‘Nobody Is Above The Law’: Trump Finally Arrested After NYC Grand Jury Indictment

The charges, which are expected to be unsealed after Trump is arraigned, are the result of an investigation conducted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, surrounding so-called hush money his former lawyer paid to porn star Stormy Daniels and another woman to keep her quiet about the alleged sexual encounter she had with the former president.

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment. During court proceedings, the former president looked bewildered and in shock that he was actually in court.

Former attorney Micheal Cohen testified that he paid Daniels $130,000 not to speak publicly to influence the 2016 election cycle that featured numerous women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct, including rape. Cohen testified about the allegations last week, suggesting the investigation was heating up or nearing its conclusion.

Hundreds of protesters on both sides flocked to his arraignment to be a part of the historic and unprecedented moment. Signs that read, ‘Trump Is Over,” as well as heads in MAGA hats flooded the space in front of the Manhattan courthouse, which was blocked by barriers to make sure onlookers kept their distance. Reporters and cameramen draped on every inch of the sidewalk, hoping for a good angle to see Trump head into the courthouse. Although the crowd was small, NYC police were on display, shutting down

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos both made brief appearances among the protesters. After Greene tried to give a non-coherent speech in front of the courthouse, she was met by some Anti-Trump protesters who weren’t happy with her presence.

As Greene’s convoy drove off, NY Democrat Rep. Jamal Bowman yelled to Greene, “Take your ass back to Washington.”

“I was born and raised in this city, said Bowman. “This is the city that I love. It’s a city focused on hard work and love for all people. We will never accept hateful rhetoric in our city. Any rhetoric that is divisive, any rhetoric that uplifts white supremacy, we will back against that in all forms. “Marjorie Taylor Greene needs to take her ass back to Washington and do something about gun violence.”

According to NBC News, Trump plans to give a speech after his arraignment tonight in Florida at Mar-a-Lago.

Check out the photos from Trump’s arraignment below:

