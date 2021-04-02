Marvin Gaye’s legacy is still being felt to this day. Today, April 2, he is being celebrated for his everlasting greatness.
Today (Apr.2), on what would be the legendary singer/ songwriter and producer’s 82nd birthday, Twitter remembers him. Before he was tragically shot and killed on April 1, 1984, by his father Marvin Gay Sr, during a heated argument just one day before his birthday, Gaye gave the world timeless records that are still being enjoyed today.
Songs like “Distant Lover,” “Sexual Healing,” “Mercy, Mercy, Me,” and of course “What’s Going On,” which lived on his 1971 album of the same name and honestly is still relevant till this day as Black people around the globe, especially in America fight for social justice.
https://twitter.com/dusttodigital/status/1377962234157088768?s=20
Gaye’s soulful rendition of the polarizing national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the 1983 NBA All-Star Game, took the song to another level because when it came to performing it, the performances were usually very straightforward. Describing what led up to it, Lon Rosen, who was at the time the director of promotions for the Los Angeles Lakers who hosted the NBA’s celebration of its superstars, said rehearsal for the live performance was “bumpy.”
At the time, Gaye was battling serious drug addiction and was running late, but when the lights dimmed, and it was time to perform, Gaye didn’t miss a note.
Happy Birthday Marvin Gaye 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/QNJ0VvB0OG
— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) April 2, 2021
Marvin Gaye was taken from the world tragically, but he will be with us forever, thanks to his musical contributions. You can see more reactions to it being Gaye’s birthday in the gallery below.
Photo: Angela Deane-Drummond / Getty
Twitter Celebrates The Life of Marvin Gaye On What Would Be The Iconic Singer’s 82nd Birthday was originally published on hiphopwired.com
HBD • Marvin Gaye • words can’t explain what your music , your creative struggle , your courage and musical gifts have brought to the world , we remember , we pay homage as we are 4ever the flowers of your legacy.— MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) April 2, 2021
Thank you !
Happy Birthday Day • 63 • ♾
M. pic.twitter.com/twJW3Y72Rj
Maxwell told no lies here.
RIP Marvin Gaye, an untouchable artist that will never be forgotten 🕊. pic.twitter.com/M0oupEQrnC— Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) April 2, 2021
Facts
It's the anniversary of Marvin Gaye's birth. The tumult, the beauty. Here he is dueting with Tina Turner on a version of Don't Let Me be Misunderstood. pic.twitter.com/uEuYq0kAvU— Harmony Holiday (@Harmony_Holiday) April 2, 2021
Amazing performance.
Happy Birthday, Marvin Gaye!— BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) April 2, 2021
Perfect time to resurface this video of Marvin laying on a couch in Belgium while masterfully singing I Want You. 🕊️❤️pic.twitter.com/TXPDPyHE2X
Legendary.
BIRTHDAYS: Marvin Gaye would have been 82 today. A singer so great that if you isolate his vocals on a track, the song sounds just as good, if not better: pic.twitter.com/5RQ16qo9hg— Price of Reason (@priceoreason) April 2, 2021
So gifted.
I would love a documentary that found all these women and the one woman screaming her life away on the live version of Marvin Gaye’s “Distant Lover” (if they’re still living) so I can watch them tell the story of these nights. https://t.co/dzHAikGI7Q— Nichole 🍞🍯 (@tnwhiskeywoman) April 2, 2021
That would actually be great to see.
TFATWS SPOILERS #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #TFATWS— sarah ♡ (@parkcrsdaya) April 2, 2021
NOT SAM AND ZEMO BONDING OVER MARVIN GAYE pic.twitter.com/cXHt2PMGgB
That’s actually wild that this happened on Marvin Gaye’s birthday.
Marvin Gaye Born on this day in 1939— Song A Day / Philosophy Away 🙏 🎶 (@song_philosophy) April 2, 2021
Marvin Gaye🙏
Let's Get It On🎶
Live in Amsterdam 1976https://t.co/gmr3UVPKoD pic.twitter.com/sioz2gKsv8
Brilliance.