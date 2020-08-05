Twitter Debates Who Got Next To #ReplaceEllen On Her DeGregious Daytime Talk Show

Executives at WarnerMedia are investigating “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after a barrage of horrific complaints surfaced about the comedian and her executive producers from current and former staffers associated with the show.

It all started from Kevin T. Porter who blasted the talk show host as “one of the meanest people alive” in a Twitter post dated in March. The post solicited users to reply “with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean” in exchange for charity donations. Shocking complaints poured in at an alarming rate all painting Ellen DeGeneres, one of America’s most revered daytime talk show hosts, as an alleged egotistical, racist nightmare behind the scenes.

Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about! 😊❤️ She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) March 20, 2020

The rumors must have had legs because Buzzfeed corroborated the nasty allegations with former and current employees of the show. A former black staffer discussed racism and “microaggressions” during her employment. Another staffer was fired after returning from a month-long medical leave stemming from a suicide attempt.

The complaints go on, and on.

With WarnerMedia investigating the claims, the future of the DeGregious show is now in limbo.

Variety reports:

Executives from show producer Telepictures and distributor Warner Bros. Television sent a memo to staffers last week saying they have engaged WBTV-owner WarnerMedia’s employee relations group and a third party firm, who will interview current and former staffers about their experiences on set, said sources.

A Warner Bros. Television spokesperson declined to comment on the matter. A rep for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Twitter got into a debate over who is more deserving to #ReplaceEllen from her daytime show and it immediately started to trend. We thought some of the suggestions weren’t half-bad. Who do you think got next?

