Twitter Debates Who Got Next To #ReplaceEllen On Her DeGregious Daytime Talk Show

Executives at WarnerMedia are investigating “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after a barrage of horrific complaints surfaced about the comedian and her executive producers from current and former staffers associated with the show.
It all started from Kevin T. Porter who blasted the talk show host as “one of the meanest people alive” in a Twitter post dated in March. The post solicited users to reply “with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean” in exchange for charity donations. Shocking complaints poured in at an alarming rate all painting Ellen DeGeneres, one of America’s most revered daytime talk show hosts, as an alleged egotistical, racist nightmare behind the scenes.
The rumors must have had legs because Buzzfeed corroborated the nasty allegations with former and current employees of the show. A former black staffer discussed racism and “microaggressions” during her employment. Another staffer was fired after returning from a month-long medical leave stemming from a suicide attempt.
With WarnerMedia investigating the claims, the future of the DeGregious show is now in limbo.
Variety reports:
Executives from show producer Telepictures and distributor Warner Bros. Television sent a memo to staffers last week saying they have engaged WBTV-owner WarnerMedia’s employee relations group and a third party firm, who will interview current and former staffers about their experiences on set, said sources.
A Warner Bros. Television spokesperson declined to comment on the matter. A rep for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.
Twitter got into a debate over who is more deserving to #ReplaceEllen from her daytime show and it immediately started to trend. We thought some of the suggestions weren’t half-bad. Who do you think got next?
1. Eric Andre
Eric Andre wants to replace Ellen and, why not? He’s technically considered as a seasoned television show host. On his Adult Swim show of his namesake, the comedian spends time trolling guest celebrities with weird antics that often leaves viewers confused, but amused. He’ll most likely bring along his sidekick Hannibal Buress for the ride. Don’t sleep. He also has that crossover appeal now that he’s cashing those Disney checks from his work on The Lion King. Yes, Beyoncé’s movie. Besides, he has a petition to prove he’s in demand. The fans have spoken.
2. Tabitha Brown
Tabitha Brown has proven she has what it takes to appeal to the masses, all thanks to a savory recipe for bacon carrots. The vegan queen quickly went viral and now users can’t get enough of her. Social media even advocated she replace Siri’s voice on Apple devices. Throwing her name into the ring is a little bit awkward since Ellen blessed the budding star with her digital show “All Love” under Ellen Digital Network. Savage.
3. Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish been ready for the spotlight. The electric comedian has had a boosting career over the last couple of years proving she can dominate standup (Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah), the big screen (Girls Trip), and a television series (“The Last O.G.”). Could a talk show be next on the list?
4. Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes is an O.G. in Hollywood. With an IMDB page longer than a CVS receipt, the legendary actress has a proven track record of crossing over to multiple audiences. Everyone has come across her work in “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Bojack Horseman,” and the film Ice Age. What’s a talk show to add to the mix?
5. Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer has made no secret she wants her own show and her work “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke” proves she’s ready for the big jump. With the show now canceled due to programming centered around coronavirus, the triple threat has the time to take over daytime television on her own terms.
6. Dakota Johnson
There’s no debate Tyler the Creator is super entertaining in front of the camera, but for a daytime talk show? Imagine’s someone’s grandmother watching a talk show styled like “Loiter Squad,” but with a budget. America isn’t that progressive. He has good skills in the animation world, though. Have you seen his work? We recommend “Regular Show” and “The Jellies” to start.
7. Nicole Byer
Nicole Byer made the list and we’re not mad at it. Millennial Twitter sings the praises of her hilarious work as a comedian, actress, writer, and television host. Catching attention on MTV shows “Girl Code” and “Ladylike” the Byer has proven she knows how to work for a laugh. Though she’s appeared on various television shows over the years, she’s killing the game on her podcast show “Newcomers: Star Wars” and “Best Friends” alongside comedian Sasheer Zamata. Byer might have this in the bag.
8. Tyler the Creator
9. Boffum: Tabitha Brown and Tiffany Pollard
Simply put, both of these ladies got the heat we need for great television. It’s all about placing them in the correct timeslot: Tabitha can dominate the mornings or middays while New York takes over the evenings or late nights. This is the winning combination if you ask us.