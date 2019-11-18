Twitter Declares DaBaby’s “Bop On Broadway” Visual The Hardest Video of The Year

With the exception of his “work wife” Megan Thee Stallion , nobody is having a better year than North Carolina’s own DaBaby . The rapper unveiled his visual for his latest single “Bop,” and Twitter is letting him know just how great it is.

Described as a “Hip-Hop Musical,” the Reel Goats directed visual has the same tone of his viral Tik Tok videos so far, including a boatload of people just enjoying life with the rapper. Since its release, the video for the Jetsonmade-produced track has already amassed well over 8 million views.

Twitter immediately gravitated to the “Bop” video thanks in large part to the choreography provided by Cherry and Danileigh, DaBaby’s charismatic on-screen personality, and an appearance from the legendary Hip-Hop dance group the Jabbawockeez.

“Bop On Broadway’s” video has been the talk of Twitter as well as Instagram, and we are willing to be that a clip from the visual has made it down your timelines more than once. Some are even declaring it as the “hardest video of the year.” We honestly have no qualms with that assessment.

You can peep all of the reactions to it “Bop On Broadway,” a “Hip-Hop Musical” in the gallery below.

Photo: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

