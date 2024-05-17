Listen Live
Technology

Twitter Is Now X.Com, Xitter Says We’re Still Calling It By Its Original Name

Published on May 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

X Officially Replaces Twitter.com

Source: NurPhoto / Getty / X / Twitter


It took a while, but Twitter.com is officially dead.

The rollout for X, Elon Musk’s version of the social media platform known as Twitter, was a hot ass mess. Logging onto Twitter.com still worked, and sharing tweets on websites didn’t work unless you changed the x in the URL to Twitter (that still is the case.).

Today, many desktop Twitter users were surprised to see that typing Twitter.com now redirects them to Elon Musk’s X.

Along with the redirect, a message at the bottom of the webpage says, “We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same.”

The domain transition from Twitter to now X was a weird one. Almost everything, like the platform’s official account, mobile apps, and useless premium accounts, was under the new X branding, while Twitter.com still worked.

Of course, even though Elon Musk is still turning X into the “everything app” he has envisioned, users on X are sticking by the original name and telling Musk, “We are still gonna call it Twitter.”

The platform, formerly known as Twitter, has seen better days. Bots live in people’s mentions, porn is all over timelines, and there are way too many Cheech and Chong edible ads.

Still, as our favorite tech reviewer, Marques Brownlee, said in a post, it’s “still Twitter.”

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Twitter Is Now X.Com, Xitter Says We’re Still Calling It By Its Original Name  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Same

2. Forever

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Diddy Is Done: Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Leah Lemonade's X Amora Lex
Family & Parenting

Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

News

Kehinde Wiley Accused of Sexual Abuse By Ghanaian Artist

J Lo Fall 2005 RTW
Entertainment

Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

10 items
Entertainment

Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media

Power Prom Prep with Leah and Aveda Institute
Beauty

Power Prom Prep: Watch Local Prom Makeovers with Power & Aveda Institute

Entertainment

Honoring DJ Mister Cee | The Amanda Seales Show

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close