Twitter Poll Suggests The Term “Karen” Is The Equivalent of The N-Word, Black Twitter Says No Sir

Sighs, here we go again, white folks trying to claim another term is comparable to the n-word Bllack Twitter , of course, is not having it.

A Twitter poll popped up, suggesting that the term “Karen” is “being used as a sexist and racist slur.” It further went on to suggest that “Karen” is the “equivalent of the n-word for white women” and asks should the term be banned on Twitter altogether.

Bruh what?

The term "Karen" is being used as a sexist and racist slur. Considering this is an equivalent of the n-word for white women, should it be banned on Twitter? If no, explain: — Friends of Journalism (@journalistew) April 5, 2020

The answer to that question is a straightforward no, and Black Twitter is accurately pointing out the two terms are not equivalent because you can easily write Karen down but not the n-word.

Karen is defined by Urban Dictionary as:

gives raisins to kids on Halloween drives an SUV to carpool her kids to soccer practice… better hope the ref doesn’t make a wrong call because she will sue! love to use snapagram to post her workout selfies after a long day of talking to managers and driving her kids around, she sits down with her mom friends at book club and drinks lots and LOTS of wine

Nowhere in there does it say it was used to oppress a particular race of people mentally. But every single one of those definitions is accurate as hell.

Nice try colonizers, you can peep all the reactions to the ridiculous poll question in the gallery below.

