Power 107.5 CLOSE

DJ Envy and his wifehave been candid about their relationship woes along with their success and did so again in a recent interview. Folks on Twitter are reacting to a portion of the talk when Casey shared that she faked orgasms with Envy revealing the devasting way he learned of his former weak pipe delivery.

Sitting down with The Shade Room, Envy and Casey dished on The Breakfast Club host stepping outside of their union, getting things back on track as a couple, and more. However, the clip that has people talking featured Casey saying that in order to protect her partner’s ego, she would get into a little bit of bedroom theatrics.

Envy, who thought he was holding things down, learned that his skills were less advanced than he previously thought after an argument between him and Casey went left. Casey told Envy that she was indeed faking it each time which Envy said crushed him after thinking he was, quote, “big daddy long leg.”

Twitter @f*ckingdub (replace the @ with u) shared the clip in question with a caption reading, “man let his wife tell the world this,” which prompted a flurry of similar responses. It should be noted that Envy and Casey worked out all their past issues and are working in tandem. E

Envy, to his credit, has owned up to his past indiscretions several times over and it should be assumed that he and his wife have worked out the bedroom issues.

On Twitter, the reactions are all over the place as expected and we’ve got views from all sides listed out below.

—

Photo: Getty

Twitter Reacts To Clip Of Gia Casey Essentially Saying DJ Envy Delivered Weak Pipe was originally published on hiphopwired.com