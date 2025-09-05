Tyrese “Gives No F-cks” About Calling Convicted Sexual Predator R. Kelly “The King of R&B,” X Drags Him

R. Kelly still has a fan in Tyrese. The actor and man who shares entirely too much on social media made sure to praise the convicted sexual predator during a recent performance.

During a performance at the Summer Jam R&B festival at Illinois’ Maywood Veterans Park on Sunday, August 31, the “Sweet Lady” singer called the disgrace singer. The “King of R&B.”

“I know the city I’m in,” Tyrese begins in the clip. “Imma say it again. Feel whatever you wanna feel, n***a, I got no f***s to give. The King of R&B is R. Kelly. Chi-Town, baby.”

This isn’t the first time Tyrese shared these bonehead sentiments. During an interview with The Shade Room back in September, he gave Kelly the title of King, showing that he’s willing to separate the singer from his criminal behavior.

“Who else but him?” Tyrese said. “We’re not talking about him being in jail and all the shit that he did and controversy-wise.”

While Tyrese doesn’t care what people think about his opinion on R.Kelly, social media is using the moment to remind him he is a father of a Black girl that R. Kelly would have preyed on.

“Just when we gave this nigga an inch…… @Tyrese— THIS IS WHY MARY AINT JUMP ON THAT TRACK WITH YOU! wrong or right about R&B, he ain’t THAT DAMN GOOD FOR YOU AS A FATHER TO NOT HAVE LEFT THIS IN THE DAMN DRAFTS..,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another post read, “And this why it was funny when yo bitch ass was crying to us about child support.”

You can read more reactions in the gallery below.

