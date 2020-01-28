UCrane: Don Lemon Loses It On Air After GOP Strategist Rick Wilson Slanders Trump

CNN Tonight with host Don Lemon tackled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo allegedly attempting to debunk an NPR reporter’s knowledge of Ukraine’s location on a map and the fallout that ensued. Guest panelist GOP strategist Rick Wilson took a dig at President Donald Trump with a joke that caused Lemon to laugh uncontrollably during the segment and got a response from the former business mogul.

On Monday (Jan. 27) Lemon introduced the segment with quotes from Secretary Pompeo in where he says NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly lied to him twice and actually pointed to Bangladesh on a map instead of Ukraine, in what appears to be an attempt to delegitimize the media’s findings and discussion around the controversial matter. Lemon mentioned that Kelly holds a graduate degree in European Studies from Cambridge University before giving Wilson the floor.

“Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter “U” and a picture of an actual, physical crane next to it,” Wilson said, driving Lemon to laugh so hard that he placed his head on his desk.

With Lemon unable to regain his composure, Wilson piles on with the slander while saying that the Trump administration is trying to appeal to its base while essentially stating that they largely don’t care about the facts. What got some Trumpers upset was Wilson’s use of a southern accent in a mocking tone, failing to realize he too is from the south.

President Trump’s disdain for CNN was once again on display as he took the time to mention Lemon by name while sharing a tweet from the Daily Caller, although it was Wilson who made the joke.

“Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!),” read the caption in the video featuring the CNN segment. Other right-leaning publications have also blasted Lemon and CNN over the dig but on Twitter, critics of Trump are having a field day with the moment. We’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

