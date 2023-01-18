Understanding The Epidemic Of Femicide: What It Is And How To Stop It

Power 107.5 CLOSE

When the story of Shanquella Robinson’s death made national news, the relatively unfamiliar term Femicide was associated with her death.

For Americans, the term Femicide rarely enters our lexicon. That is because in the U.S. femicide is not defined by US legislation, but it’s certainly a problem.

What is the meaning of femicide?

According to Women’s Aid, femicide is defined as the murder of women because they are women, though some definitions include any murders of women or girls. Femicide is most commonly used to describe the killings of women by intimate partners and family members. It has also been used to describe gender-related killings in the community.

The term was introduced in the last century to describe gender-related killings of women. It also brings awareness to the impact of inequality and discrimination. This in many ways is the root cause of violence against women.

It is important to understand that most women who are the victims of femicide are likely to be killed by someone closest to them. A woman is killed by her male partner or former partner every four days. According to UN Women, In 2021, around 45,000 women and girls worldwide were killed by their intimate partners or other family members. This includes fathers, mothers, uncles, and brothers. For Black women, those numbers are even worse.

Black femicide

According to the Violence Policy Center, Black women in the U.S. were three times more likely to be murdered in domestic abuse situations and 90% of black female victims know their killers. According to the CDC, domestic violence is one of the leading causes of death for Black women ages 15-35. Black femicide is also a global issue. In 2021, Africa had the second-largest number of female intimate partner and family-related killings, trailing China by just a few hundred deaths.

Femicide in Mexico

The country of Mexico is one of the worst places in the world when it comes to combating Femicide. According to PBS, in 2021 Mexico had more than 1,000 femicides, with an average of 10 women or girls killed daily.

Mexican officials say the rise of femicides is mostly due to gender inequality, domestic violence and a culture seeped in misogyny.

How Do We Stop Femicide?

Ending femicide starts with laws to combat gender-based violence. This means educating young people about the root causes of violence, sexual harassment, rape culture, etc. Understanding the problem early can create empathy among young men when it comes to young women.

Systematic inequality must also be addressed. Equal rights, equal pay, and equal protection under the law are important for empowering women to feel safe. Women’s rights organizations also play a huge role in combating femicide as well as violence against women. One way you can help in the fight is to financially support and partner with women’s rights organizations. They are crucial in reducing and preventing gender-related killings and violence against women and girls.

Below are some femicide cases you should know about.

