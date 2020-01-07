We don’t know much about Sony’s next console, the PlayStation 5, but as the tech giant slowly leaks details out, we now know what its logo will look like. Unfortunately, the gaming community was not impressed.

Sony unveiled the PS5 during its 2020 CES press conference in Las Vegas. The news wasn’t met with the oohs and ahhhs the company was hoping for, after hyping up it’s unveiling but more of yeah we have seen this before. The logo takes its cues from the PS3 and PS4 consoles using the same font minimal details.

PS5 official logo, no surprises here 🎮 pic.twitter.com/vdOsTgLYJU — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) January 7, 2020

The revealing of the logo still doesn’t give any indication as to what the console will look like. Photos of the devkit for the PS5 hit the internet and initially had some folks believing that it was the final design. Other details slowly followed like what to expect from the new DualShock5 controller, some of the console’s specs, its release date. Just recently, HipHopGamer spilled some techie tea, claiming that PS5 will run games from PSOne, PS2, PS3, and PS4 but will enhance them thanks to a new backwards compatibility feature called a “Remastering Engine.”

That has not been confirmed.

But the logo has been and gamers — who are understandably hard to please — are letting Sony just how unimpressed they are with Sony’s PS5 logo. PlayStation fans have been foaming at the mouth to get a glimpse at the next “great place to play” since Microsoft showed off its new console, the Xbox Series X.

To vent their frustration and lack of enthusiasm, they have taken to Twitter to share their hilarious takes on the logo, and, of course, we went gathered the best ones for you.

You can see them all in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Chesnot / Getty

Video Game Twitter Is Not Impressed With Sony’s Very Familiar Looking PS5 Logo was originally published on hiphopwired.com