Was Lil Baby Losing Artist Of The Year At The BET Hip Hop Awards The Jig?, Twitter Debates

Lil Baby has had one incredible year when it comes to fan accolades and critical acclaim. So it raised many eyebrows when the Atlanta rapper failed to win the Hip Hop Artist of the Year category at yesterday’s BET Hip Hop Awards.

Let’s be clear, thinking Lil Baby should have won should not in any way disregard or discount the accomplishments of the winner in the aforementioned category, Megan Thee Stallion—who also beat out DaBaby, Drake, Future and Roddy Ricch. While she did drop an EP this year, Suga, which features her hit “Savage,” Megan still hasn’t dropped her proper solo debut. Nevertheless, she’s covered TIME, was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live and traded bars with Cardi B on “WAP”—and she was unfortunately shot by Tory Lanez this year.

But Lil Baby’s resume has been nothing short of stellar. In 2020 he has dozens of gold and platinum singles to his name and sophomore album, My Turn, released at the end of February, was the only project to go double platinum this year.

Lil Baby did pick up an award for “Best Impact Track” (his “The Bigger Picture”) while Megan also took home a trophy for “Hustler of the Year” and “Best Collaboration.”

Another interesting fact is that despite multiple nominations of his own, DaBaby didn’t win a single award. Cold game.

Peep fans chime in on what happened below.

lil baby:

14 songs went gold this year without him being featured

10 songs went platinum without him being featured

2 albums went platinum (one went twice)

2 albums went gold megan:

2 songs went platinum without her being featured

1 song went gold without her being featured https://t.co/qhoeYWqjdB — 🌊 (@wavyjjayy) October 28, 2020

