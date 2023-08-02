Watch Celebs Hit the Streets Supporting SAG-AFTRA/WGA Strike [VIDEO]

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

With more than two months of the strike already having passed by, Hollywood is wondering what the future holds for actors and writers. President of Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) Fran Drescher, best known for her role as “The Nanny,” says that the union is prepared to strike into 2024.

“Well, I don’t have a crystal ball…[but] we have financially prepared ourselves for the next six months…we’re really in it to win it,” Drescher told the Today Show.

The last film and television writer’s strike took place in 2007 and lasted 100 days, affecting top-rated shows such as ’30 Rock,’ ‘CSI,’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ This time around serves as a monumental juncture for the industry, as it is SAG & WGA’s (Writers Guild of America) first dual strike since the 1960’s. Together, the unions account for nearly 200K workers.

“Residuals are part of the fight this time around, both SAG and WGA are concerned with other issues, particularly staffing writers’ rooms and the use of AI,”Entertainment Weekly writes to explain to premise of the protest.

Depending on the length of the strike, scripted shows and movies could see major delays in production or be pulled off the air all together. For now, it’s a waiting game.

Scroll to see 10 of the celebs who are “boots on the ground” with the strike, hitting the streets to voice their concerns and stand in solidarity with union members!

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com