We are in the midst of Act Bad season and Jayda Wayda understood the assignment! Ms.Cheaves and her bestie, Dess Dior pulled up to Carnival in Antigua . The world-renowned Antigua Carnival is a celebration of Caribbean heritage. Many beautiful colorful bikinis, lively music, and a hint of twerking. The vibes seemed immaculate and the thirst trap a doing what it needed to do. The Savannah native is fresh off a hiatus and is focusing on herself.

With Jayda constantly going big on big, it was no surprise that her recent trip to the Carnival in Antigua became the talk of today. Check out the full recap of Jayda Wayda’s bestie retreat at the Carnival in Antigua below!

WaydaDAMinute: Jayda Wayda Throwing it Back At a Carnival in Antigua [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com