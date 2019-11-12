Wendy Williams Seemingly Says Nicki Minaj Is “Washed Up”, Twitter Reacts

Well, it looks like Wendy Williams just put herself in Nicki Minaj’s crosshairs as she just publicly stated that the Queen rapper is a “washed up rapper.”

I’m not posting on IG after this week cuz they removing the likes. Hmmmm what should I get into now? Think of all the time I’ll have with my new life — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 9, 2019

On Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the shock jock turned TV host threw some major shade at Nicki Minaj without saying any names when she stated “There’s this soon-to-be washed-up rapper who can’t keep my name out of its mouth. I love it. I sit here like, ‘OK, keep talking. Say some more.’”

Wendy Williams calls Nicki Minaj a “soon to be washed up rapper.” This comes after Nicki threw shots at Wendy & her ex husband on Queen Radio because Wendy criticized Nicki’s marriage. pic.twitter.com/r6CPR1S8ww — Music News Facts (@musicnews_facts) November 11, 2019

Well, y’all know Wendy never backs down from a scrap.

The issue between her and Nicki goes back to Wendy’s criticism of Nicki’s new hubby Kenneth Petty and his sex offending ways. Naturally Nicki shot back and brought up Wendy’s own marital woes as the reason that Williams might feel a ways about Nicki’s marriage to Petty.

Can’t we all just get along? Guess not.

Still, though Nicki’s not dropping hits like she was in her heyday we wouldn’t go as far as to say she’s washed up. Her fans feel the same way and immediate took to social media to drag Wendy for making such a statement suggesting that Wendy had no other comeback for the Queen.

Check out some of the responses below and let us know if you agree or disagree with Wendy William’s assessment of Nicki’s current rap status.

