Westside Gunn, alongside his Griselda outfit, helped transform the landscape of modern Hip-Hop with several high-quality releases over the past few years as the empire expanded. The Buffalo, N.Y., mastermind has curated what is rumored to be his final studio album in And Then You Pray For Me, and the early returns are in on X, formerly Twitter.

Westside Gunn has threatened retirement from music several times to focus on his other growing businesses but it appears that he’s still very much into releasing music and doesn’t intend to stop. That said, And Then You Pray For Me is the latest collection of art from WSG and some of the usual suspects appear on the drop.

Gunn and his family members Conway The Machine, now the head honcho for Drumwork Music, and Benny The Butcher, the top captain of the Black Soprano Family, show up early in the project. We’ve also got Syracuse, N.Y.’s Stove God Cooks, along with Rick Ross, past collaborators Estee Nack and Rome Streetz, Boldy James, Jeezy, and Ty Dolla $ign among others.

It has been written that this release is a sequel to WSG’s celebrated Pray For Paris album although it is a departure in sound with several trap-heavy sounds present. Gunn is aware that core fans aren’t going to love it and has a message for them below.

Producers include the talented Conductor Williams, Tay Keith, Beat Butcha, RZA, Denny LeFlare, Daringer and plenty of work from Miguel Da Plug. It isn’t known if Westside Gunn intends to release the highly-anticipated Michelle Records project that he teased for much of 2022, but for now, this platter will have to hold folks over.

Check out the reactions, some of which are mixed, to And Then You Pray For Me from X below along with an X post linking to the project.

Photo: Getty

Westside Gunn Drops ‘And Then You Pray For Me’ LP, X Salutes The Fly God was originally published on hiphopwired.com