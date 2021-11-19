Whitney Houston VS Taylor Swift: The Internet Has Actually Made This A Debate

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Diva battles are usually at the core of many music debates, with fan groups like Beyoncé’s “BeyHive,” Rihanna’s “Navy” and Mariah Carey’s “Lambs” amongst many others that regularly partake in arguments over which pop star is the reigning queen in music.

However, one rule is usually respected when it comes to fan wars: never try and compare anyone to “The Voice” herself, the late icon Whitney Houston. That golden rule was broken in a big way recently, and the singer on the other side of the fan debate was none other than country-turned-pop-sensation Taylor Swift.

It all started when Barstool Sports posted a now-viral list of its “Top 10 Female Singers of All Time” earlier this week on Twitter, including (in order) Mariah Carey, the aforementioned Whitney Houston, JoJo, Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Ashlee Simpson, Tina Turner, Adele and 21-year-old TikTok star Addison Rae.

Many didn’t take the list too seriously, especially with the many viable exclusions left off in favor of Simpson and Rae specifically, but it was Swift’s fanbase that really took it personally that the Folklore singer was left out. It’s not clear how it became a Whitney vs Taylor conversation, but the Barstool crew took the viral back-and-forth and ran with it for their own staff debate seen above.

With everything that Taylor Swift has accomplished in her 15-year career, even being crowned the “Woman of the 2010s Decade” by Billboard, it makes zero sense to try and compare her talents to those of Whitney Houston — the only artist in history to have her first seven records go #1 on the Hot 100 and even in death having sold more physical singles than any solo female musician ever!

Even though we know who many of you would choose as the “Greatest Love Of All” in this debate, take a look below at some opinions we spotted in the Whitney Houston vs. Taylor Swift music debate:

Whitney Houston VS Taylor Swift: The Internet Has Actually Made This A Debate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com