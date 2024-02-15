Who Is Julius & Why Does The BeyHive Love Beyoncé’s Long Time Bodyguard?

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Julius De Boer is Beyoncé’s longtime bodyguard and the Beyhive has a special love for him for protecting the queen. But some people are wondering, who is he & why is so loved by her fans?

According to Distractify, Julius began working with Bey back in 2008 and has been present for pretty much all of her iconic moments over the years, including the elevator mishap.

However, on his former company’s website, it stated that Julius grew up in Amsterdam and earned a degree from the University of Amsterdam. Before working with Beyoncé, he lived in Europe where he began his work in the private security field.

Julius opened his own protection company at just 24 years old and eventually expanded to include offices in New York, London, and Abu Dhabi. On his LinkedIn, it says he has been the head of DeBoer Security Global since 2014.

In an interview with Variety back in 2011, Julius noted that “Adaptability, in physical and psychological terms, is the main characteristic that you must possess,” when it comes to guarding Beyoncé.

“It is much more than being a human shield to your customer,” he noted. “You should always think three steps ahead, follow a schedule, and call ahead to destinations and so on.”

Regardless, of his newfound popularity with the Beyhive, one thing we can all say is that we commend Julius for always being there to protect Queen B.

Keep scrolling to check of our fav moments with Julius, Beyoncé, and the hive!

