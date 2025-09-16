Who, Really?: Trump Ripped For Reaction To Honoring Slain Democrat Melissa Hortman

President Donald Trump’s reaction to a question about slain Democratic politician in contrast to his feelings over Charlie Kirk sparked outrage online.

The reaction of President Donald Trump to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as opposed to his lack of reaction after the assassination of a Democratic lawmaker was highlighted in an exchange in the Oval Office. Trump’s response left many angry, some of whom took to social media to point out his hypocrisy and having a double standard.

The exchange was caught on camera, as Trump was delivering a briefing from the Oval Office on Monday (September 15). CBS News White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes asked the president, “Given all of the moving ways that this White House has paid tribute to Charlie Kirk, do you think it would have been fitting to lower the flags to half-staff when Melissa Hortman, the Minnesota House speaker, was gunned down by an assassin as well?”

“Uh, I’m not familar – who?”, Trump replied. “The Minnesota House speaker who assassinated over the summer,” Cordes responded. Trump then interjected, “Well, if the governor had asked me to do that…the governor of Minnesota didn’t ask me. I hadn’t thought of that. Cordes then asked him why he stated that political violence was only coming from one side of the political spectrum. “I didn’t say it was on one side,” Trump said. “But I say the radical left causes tremendous violence, and they seem to do it in a bigger way. But the radical left really has caused a lot of problems for this country.”

Hortman and her husband, Jeff, were killed by Vance Boetler in June at their home. Boetler was dressed as a member of local law enforcement, and had attempted to shoot and kill other Minnesota lawmakers. At the time of the murders, Trump was asked if he spoke to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. “The guy doesn’t have a clue. He’s a mess. So, you know, I could be nice and call him, but why waste time?” Trump replied.

The response by Trump sparked a reaction of anger and disgust from those who watched the clip, and those emotions were shown across social media. Political media company Meidas Touch blasted the president in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “What a sick and evil individual. The Trump regime’s comments in the past few days should be viewed as one of the greatest scandals of our time.”

