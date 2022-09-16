Many will be heading out to theaters this weekend to see TriStar Pictures’ new action film, The Warrior King, a special period piece on the all-female Agojie warriors that protected a West African kingdom from the 17th to 19th centuries.

Famed actress Viola Davis stars as General Nanisca, with an outstanding supporting cast that includes Thuso Mbedu (Amazon Prime’s The Underground Railroad), the new 007 Lashana Lynch, Halle Berry’s Bruised costar Sheila Atim and Star Wars reboot star John Boyega.

The film ushers in a new era of Black women being portrayed as action heroes, breaking away from the never-ending trope of only being the smarts of the operation or a simple damsel in distress. It’s a form of empowerment that’s needed on a large scale when it comes to representation, especially with everything going on in politics relating to policing the bodies of women. Seeing a film get made that takes us back to the Dahomey dynasty of the 1800s, set to action choreography done exquisitely by a cast of Black women — we can’t even begin to describe the feeling people will get by watching that image on the big screen!

Of course, the lane of Black female action leads isn’t entirely new. Few and far in-between for our liking, yes, but new, not so much. Pam Grier proved to be a pioneer in her handful of performances during the blaxploitation era of the ’70s, but many lovely ladies after her have carried on the torch with a tight-clenched fist and sometimes even a roundhouse kick to match.

As a salute to all the Black women who kept us on the edge of our seats in movie theaters over the years, take a look at our favorite Black female action heroes from classic movies:

Woman Kings: Our Favorite Black Female Action Heroes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com