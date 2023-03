Women Winning: Support The Ladies Dominating Rap Music Right Now

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Here is your reminder to support women in music. The girls have been dominating music in recent years, specifically rap music. This era of women in rap brings gifted artists like Latto, Baby Tate, GloRilla and Ice Spice into the spotlight. In honor of Women’s History Month, check out a gallery of the women dominating rap music inside.

Massive top-charting hits, unforgettable performances, iconic features and legendary partnerships are the way many of these stars are quickly rising to the top of the rap game. We saw a young Latto go from Jermaine Dupri’s “The Rap Game” to hitting the ultimate hip hop jackpot.

Other artists mentioned on our list found viral fame and rapidly dispelled the criticisms and rumors of being one hit wonders. GloRilla had one of the best year’s with her hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” that governed our 2022 summer and beyond. The Memphis rapper was nominated for her first Grammy under the Best New Artist category, and she has been welcomed into the rap community with open arms. Cardi B embraced GloRilla on her follow up hit “Tomorrow 2,” and the young rapper collaborated with Latto and the late Gangsta Boo on “FTCU.”

Many fans thought Ice Spice would be a one hit wonder after the success of her viral hit “Much (Feelin’ U).” She proved the naysayers wrong by dropping her recent EP Like..?, which features notable fan favorites like “Princess Diana” and “In Ha Mood.”

These rap stars really have nothing to prove, because the proof is in the product. Cardi B has had multiple endorsement deals including her most recent collaboration with her husband Offset and McDonald’s debuting “The Cardi and Offset” meal. Megan Thee Stallion follows suit with her many partnerships including Nike, CashApp, Netflix and so on.

The girls that get it, get it.

Check out a gallery of women dominating rap music right now:

Women Winning: Support The Ladies Dominating Rap Music Right Now was originally published on globalgrind.com