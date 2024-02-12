X Clowns Jermaine Dupri’s Apple Music Halftime Show Fit, Say His Socks Were So So Trash

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Jermaine Dupri thought he got a fit off, but X users vehemently disagreed.

Usher’s highly anticipated Apple Music Halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII blessed us with many moments worth talking about and, most importantly, joking about.

One person catching heat on social media is So So Def general Jermaine Dupri and his choice of drip, which many believe was so so trash.

Dupri hit the stage during the performance, rocking a black short suit with a white button-up underneath paired with some eyebrow-raising socks and loafers.

Many viewers thought Durpi was CeeLo Green at first. One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “MY MAMA THOUGHT JERMAINE DUPRI WAS CEELO LMFAOOOOOOOO.”

Others couldn’t help but clown Dupri’s fit, especially his choice of socks.

Even Suge Knight got in on the fun. Also, how the hell is he running an X account from prison?

Of course, the slander of his fit didn’t get past him, and Dupri decided to respond via Instagram by showing that his socks were from Louis Vuitton.

In the caption for the post, he wrote, Ha!! ok I ain’t have time for y’all last night I was too drunk, me and my homies performed at the Super Bowl!so I’m just really seeing y’all got me fucked up !! But I will say it’s funny as hell,yoooo!! @pharrell you see this !? PS we came into this game with our clothes on backwards, i ain’t no regular nigga.”

Little did Dupri know that his responding by showing us he bought a pair of overpriced socks would only worsen the situation.

We’re glad Jermaine Dupri is being a good sport about the jokes. You can see more reactions to his awful fit in the gallery below.

