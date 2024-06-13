Listen Live
Xitterverse Left Confused After Platform Makes “Likes” Private

Published on June 13, 2024

X (Twitter) Photo Illustrations

Source: NurPhoto / Getty


In another Elon Musk-led attempt to ruin the platform formerly known as Twitter, it has been announced that your “likes” are no longer viewable.

The Engineering team for the site now known as X announced that starting this week, “likes” are now private. The team claims that making likes private would “better protect your privacy.”

Here’s what the change means, in simple terms:

  • You can see the posts you liked, but others can’t.
  • You can’t see who liked someone else’s post.
  • You can see who liked a post that you wrote (but only in notifications).

The feature was first introduced back in September as a feature for those who paid for X Premium. Now, however, the feature is being forced for all users.

As you can imagine, this is receiving mixed reactions in the Xitterverse. While others are intrigued by the thought of keeping their “spicy” likes under wraps, the rest are disappointed that the change makes it difficult to gauge genuine engagement with followers. And, there’s also the theory that this could make it easier to cover up the expansion of hate speech and misinformation (and, possibly, even worse behavior) on the platform.

Check Out Some Of The Reactions Below!

1. The worst.

2. Who wouldn’t want to know if Luke Skywalker liked their tweet?!

3. A simpler time…

4. Us too.

5. Oh?

6. Rude!

7. When there’s a will…there is DEFINITELY a way.

8. Uh… you might not need to stalk if this is your reaction…

9. Exactly!

10. Another reason why this may be a BIG problem…

11. … a VERY BIG problem.

12. Online dating is for the birds, at this point.

13. Oh wow…

14. This is not funny, X.

