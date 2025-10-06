Listen Live
Entertainment

Xwitter Reacts After Diddy Gets 50-Month Sentence

Published on October 6, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean Combs

Source: Getty / General

Xwitter Reacts After Diddy Gets 50-Month Sentence

Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 50 months (just over 4 years) in federal prison on October 3, after being convicted on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

 

As soon as the verdict dropped, Twitter (X) erupted with reactions—everything from criticism of the sentence to jokes, disbelief, and calls for accountability.

Check Out What People think below!

RELATED: Diddy’s Former Stylist Files Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault And Battery 

Xwitter Reacts After Diddy Gets 50-Month Sentence  was originally published on hot1009.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

More from Power 107.5
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt A Classroom

News

Columbus Mother Charged After 3-Year-Old Son Fatally Shot Himself

News

Resch’s Bakery Closing Livingston Avenue Shop, Moving to Gahanna

13 Items
Reality TV

Catfish Canceled By MTV After 9 Seasons, X Is Stunned

2 Items
News

Gunna Confirms Joint Project With Offset Is In The Works

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Announces New Music?

Kanye West on Kimmel
Music

#WORDONTHESTREET: Kanye Did What?!…allegedly

News

Cardi Says Offset Won’t Sign Off On The Divorce Unless He Gets 1 Of Her Homes & His Taxes Paid Off

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close