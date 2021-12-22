LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News hit that Meagan Good is on the market. Unfortunately, her marriage with DeVon Franklin comes to an end after 9 years . Both Meagan and DeVon confirmed the split in a sitdown with PEOPLE , “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected.”

We hope both parties find peace and clarity behind the decision. Actress, Good has been slaying for years, but we think it’s time to remind yall.

Check out photos of the beautiful and newly single Meagan Good below!

Ya’ll Forgot?!: Meagan Good is Single & NOT to Be Played With! [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com