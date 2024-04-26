Listen Live
You Care: Jeezy Calls C A P On Jeannie Mai’s Bombshell Accusations of Domestic Abuse, Provides Receipts To Backup His Claims

Published on April 26, 2024

Jeezy Denies Jeannie Mai's Claims of Domestic Abuse

Source: Derek White / Getty


We know you care. The Jeezy and Jeannie Mai saga continues.

*Trigger warning: this story contains incidents of domestic violence.*

Just a week ago, word on the street was that Jeezy was no longer seeking primary care for his daughter Monaco; instead, he wanted to ensure that his ex, former host of The Real, Jeannie Mai, had equal parenting time.

Then, a bomb was dropped on Thursday, April 25, by Mai in the form of domestic abuse allegations, along with some photo evidence per TMZ’s reporting.

Per TMZ:

In her filing, Jeannie outlines a few different instances of alleged abuse — including claims that Jeezy is prone to explosive outbursts, excessive drinking, and domestic violence.

Jeannie cites one alleged incident from April 2022, when she says they were at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco, and claims Jeezy choked her from behind while she was going up some stairs, and alleges he even pushed her down those same stairs.

Jeezy Denies Jeannie Mai’s Claims, Provides Receipts

It didn’t take long, but Jeezy immediately shot down those claims and had receipts in the form of text messages and photos provided to the blog, The Jasmine Brand.

In one of her claims, Mai points to an incident involving a golf cart in April 2022. In the photos provided by the “Put On” crafter, he alleges the golf cart incident was nothing but a mere accident, no one was to blame, and they both suffered injuries, adding it took place in June 2022.

Instead of being civil, this situation continues to get ugly. Social media, of course, has thoughts on the matter.

Jeezy a black man in America and thought he was getting joint custody of an Asian lady baby. They must’ve never sold common sense at his trap house,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. 

Another X user wrote, “seeing straight black men pretend to care about being fetishized by women to help protect jeezy from abuse allegations is so funny. they’re so see-thru.”

We sincerely hope these two can be civil for the sake of their daughter.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

You Care: Jeezy Calls C A P On Jeannie Mai's Bombshell Accusations of Domestic Abuse, Provides Receipts To Backup His Claims

