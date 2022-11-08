‘Young Rock’ Star Bradley Constant & Curvy Model Bella Golden Are The Cutest Celebrity Couple

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Bradley Constant is an actor who portrays 15-year-old Dwayne Johnson in the NBC comedy series “Young Rock.” Since he broke into the spotlight, all eyes are on him and his girlfriend Bella Golden. Check out a gallery of our favorite photos of the young couple inside.

Constant stars as Dwayne Johnson during his formative high school years in NBC’s hit comedy series “Young Rock,” which focuses on different chapters of Johnson’s life.

As the show gains popularity, Constant’s life has become more public as well. Born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Constant began taking classes and pursuing acting at the tender age of 12. He was determined to reach success in the business so he convinced his mom to move him to New York City, where dreams come true. Constant has since moved to Los Angeles to further his career.

Similar to Constant, Bella Golden has always had her eyes set out on becoming a notable model. Since she was a child, Golden has been a fashion and modeling enthusiast. Now, she is a well known curvy fashion model, Instagram star and social media influencer, amassing over 143k followers on Instagram.

She initially gained traction in the modeling world after being singed by Wilhelmina Models, posing for various sports, apparel and bikini brands including Toluca Swim, Frankies, Show Me Your Mumu, Intimissimi and Monday Swimwear. Golden has also been on the cover of various fashion and lifestyle magazines.

These two have a bright future ahead for themselves and together as a flourishing couple.

Check out a gallery of some of our favorite photos of Bradley and Bella below:

‘Young Rock’ Star Bradley Constant & Curvy Model Bella Golden Are The Cutest Celebrity Couple was originally published on globalgrind.com