Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist On X After Admitting To Cheating In Leaked Jail Phone Call

Published on September 7, 2025

Young Thug Admits To Cheating On Mariah The Scientist

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty / Young Thug / Mariah the Scientist

Young Thug ran to social media to apologize to his current girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, after a leaked jail phone call revealed he cheated on the singer.

Mariah the Scientist now has some good material for a few tracks if she wants to make music about heartbreak.

Following a tumultuous week for Thugger that has seen numerous leaks of jail phone calls where he had plenty to say about fellow artists like GloRilla, Future, Drake, and Travis Scott, this latest leak features the Atlanta rapper admitting to stepping out on Mariah The Scientist.

In the leaked audio, Young Thug discusses a moment of infidelity when one of his joints shared a photo while she was inside his condo, which he initially dismissed as something that happened a long time ago to the “Burning Blue” singer.

Welp, it turns out that moment happened just days before he was arrested in May 2022.

Per HotNewHipHop:

“One of my little hoes—one of my little girls—she posting stuff on the internet at my condo from a long time ago,” he says.

He recounts Mariah confronting him directly: “She like, ‘Man… girls posted in your condo?'” 

Thug admits to downplaying the situation, claiming the incident happened “a minute ago” when it actually occurred just a day before his arrest. He laughs as he tries to minimize the timeline: “Wasn’t a minute ago, it was the day before I got locked up, man… Whatever happened wasn’t even a month, like 18 days or something like that. Whatever, I ain’t doing it with her. So whoopie doo.”

Young Thug Is Rapping A Different Tune On X

Well, Thugger is now on X rapping a whole new tune after initially saying “whoopie doo,” about the situation. He has apologized publicly in hopes of salvaging his relationship with the singer.

“My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace,” Young Thug wrote on X.

Mariah The Scientist has not spoken directly on the matter, but did share some song lyrics via her Instagram Stories.

Welp.

To quote Bill Duke in Menace II Society, Thugger, “You know you done fucked up, don’t you?”

You can see reactions in the gallery below.

Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist On X After Admitting To Cheating In Leaked Jail Phone Call  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

