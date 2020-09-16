Your Dermatologist-Approved Fall And Winter Skincare Guide for 2020

Caring for your skin during the fall and winter weather is no joke. Cold outdoor temperatures, dry indoor heat, and the thick harsher fabrics we wear during the colder months such as scarves and turtlenecks can wreak havoc on the skin.

For many who have well-defined skincare regimens, the need to wear face masks regularly to combat COVID-19 complicates matters. Even dermatologists are not quite sure what to expect as we approach the fall and winter seasons in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I sort of like the idea of the mask being protective against the elements in the winter,” said Shari Marchbein, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at NYU School of Medicine. “Maybe it’ll be better to have some protection from the cold air but I’m not sure ultimately what’s going to happen with mask acne. I have a feeling we might see more eczema under the masks as opposed to breakouts. But I think that breakouts are here to stay because of the nature of the masks.”

Initially, there was a lot of debate over which masks provided the best defense against coronavirus and for whom. As of August, the CDC recommends civilians choose masks that have two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric, avoiding N95 respirators and surgical masks meant for healthcare workers.

“I usually recommend cotton masks, silk masks, and satin masks,” said Sheila Farhang, MD, Founder of Avant Dermatology & Aesthetics. “There are lots of cute ones now that are better [for the skin] than the really rough ones.”

Still, no matter what material you use, mascne and other skin issues that have increased during the pandemic are a result of masks rubbing against compromised skin. “There is less humidity than during the summer so our skin barrier gets compromised,” explained Board-certified dermatologist Michelle Henry, MD. “Whenever our skin barrier is compromised and we don’t have a sufficient barrier between the mask and our skin, we are more likely to get acne from that friction. So what we need to do as it gets colder is make sure that we have a sufficient skin barrier, using creams with ingredients like Ceramide, Hyaluronic Acid, Glycerin—all those ingredients that we know fortify our skin and really provide a barrier between our skin and the mask.”

Echoing Dr. Henry’s words, Dr. Marchbein further explained, “Acne, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis — these are all skin conditions where there’s actually damage or a deficiency in the skin barrier. What we do when we’re treating this type of skin, even though they’re very different conditions, is to help repair the skin barrier.”

So which products actually do that? Read on for recommendations from four dermatologists.

Your Dermatologist-Approved Fall And Winter Skincare Guide for 2020 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com