Leah's Lemonade in the Midday
Leah Henry is a multimedia on air personality and producer in the DMV. She has a big personality like her home state of Texas! As a graduate of Howard University, Leah's no stranger to the area. You can catch her on the airwaves of 93.9 WKYS. Leah is also an entertainment correspondent on Good Day DC and Fox Soul’s “The Mix.” She's the creator and producer of "Leah's Lemonade" her own digital entertainment platform. Leah’s Lemonade has been featured in several outlets including “Real HouseWives of Potomac,” TMZ, People Magazine, Buzzfeed, Yahoo, and more. Leah's best known for her exclusive celebrity interviews with guests like Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon, Tyrese Gibson, Mathew Knowles, And Saweetie to name a few. With Oprah as one of her biggest inspirations, Leah eventually wants to be a daytime a talk show host and hopes to inspires the future media moguls of the world.
