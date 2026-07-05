WNBA All-Star and Washington Mystics Hall of Famer Monique Currie joins The Fumble for a wide-ranging conversation on the explosive growth of women’s basketball, the league’s biggest stars, and life after retirement. Now working with Nike Basketball, Currie shares a unique perspective on the evolution of the WNBA, player branding, and what it’s like helping shape the future of signature athletes.

The conversation also dives into Caitlin Clark’s impact on the league, Olivia Miles’ remarkable rookie season, the rise of WNBA player personalities, Ja Morant’s fresh start in Portland, and whether the league should embrace more behind-the-scenes storytelling. Plus, Monique reflects on her own career, playing for her hometown Washington Mystics, and why the WNBA has finally reached the moment so many players worked decades to build.