J. Cole Lands On Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′

The young guns of Hip-Hop are being recognized for their impact on pop culture by one of mainstream’s most prestigious publications. Forbes Magazine named Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole to their “30 Under 30″ list. The list is meant to highlight young stars in fifteen different categories.

J. Cole, 28, was featured for being a “force” in Hip-Hop. Forbes said of the North Carolina native, “Jay Z’s first signing at Roc Nation is now a Hip Hop force in his own right. Sophomore album Born Sinner debuted at #2 on the charts with sales of 297,000, nearly matching Kanye West’s Yeezus. Now grossing six figures per night on his world tour, Cole is here to stay.”

27-year-old Drake was hailed for his transition from television to music domination. “The former Degrassi star has pulled in over $30 million in the past two years, boosted by live shows and endorsements with the likes of Sprite and Kodak,” The mag stated. “Look for him to build on that with his latest arena tour in support of new album Nothing Was The Same.”

Kendrick Lamar received high praise for his breakthrough album “good kid, m.A.A.d city.” Forbes wrote, “Dr. Dre’s latest protégé earned $9 million last year after releasing smash hit good kid, m.A.A.d city and playing over 100 live shows. Better yet: he earned seven Grammy nominations, more than any other artist besides Jay Z.”

Other Hip-Hop artists that made the list are Wiz Khalifa and Ryan Lewis. Wiz was given props for the sales of his records, merchandise, and concert tickets. Lewis was hailed for his work with Macklemore on their debut album “The Heist.”

Congratulations to those young gentlemen.

