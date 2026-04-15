Columbus Symphony Summer Picnic with Wyclef Jean, Ledisi and More

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The Columbus Symphony is bringing back one of the city’s longest-running summer traditions.

The 2026 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops season is set to return to Columbus Commons, marking 43 years of outdoor concerts.

Here’s who’s hitting the stage this summer:

June 13 – Ledisi

June 20 – Wyclef Jean

June 27 – Windborne’s The Music of Tom Petty

July 11 – Guster

July 18 – LeAnn Rimes

July 25 – The Alan Parsons Project (Live Project)

July 31 & Aug. 1 – Ohio State University Marching Band

All shows begin at 8PM, with gates opening at 6PM.

Led by Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz, the annual series continues to draw crowds for its mix of major artists and orchestral sound.



