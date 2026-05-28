Concerts Coming to Columbus in 2026
Columbus wasted no time loading up the concert calendar in 2026. Hip-hop, R&B, soul, throwback acts, and more are all making stops in the city over the next several months.
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Go ‘head and pull that wallet (or Apple Pay) out…
Here’s a look at the concerts coming to Columbus in 2026:
May
May 30
Summer 614 Concert – Columbus Commons
4:00 PM
June
June 9
Don Toliver: Octane Tour – Nationwide Arena
7:30 PM
June 10
Pradabagshawty – Ace of Cups
7:00 PM
June 27
Earl Sweatshirt w/ MIKE – KEMBA Live!
8:00 PM
July
July 23
Lil Wayne: 20 Years of Carter Classics with 2 Chainz – Nationwide Arena
8:00 PM
July 30
Destin Conrad – Rumba Cafe
6:30 PM
July 31
S.O.S. Band / Dazz Band – Ohio Expo Center & State Fair
7:30 PM
August
August 4
Nelly – Ohio Expo Center & State Fair
7:30 PM
- Concerts Coming to Columbus in 2026
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