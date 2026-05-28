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Columbus wasted no time loading up the concert calendar in 2026. Hip-hop, R&B, soul, throwback acts, and more are all making stops in the city over the next several months.

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Go ‘head and pull that wallet (or Apple Pay) out…

Here’s a look at the concerts coming to Columbus in 2026:

May

May 30

Summer 614 Concert – Columbus Commons

4:00 PM

June

June 9

Don Toliver: Octane Tour – Nationwide Arena

7:30 PM

June 10

Pradabagshawty – Ace of Cups

7:00 PM

June 27

Earl Sweatshirt w/ MIKE – KEMBA Live!

8:00 PM