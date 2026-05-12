POWER 107.5’s Daddy Daughter Day Party

Source: R1 Promotions / Radio One Columbus

Columbus Dads!

If you’re the King of the Castle, this one is for you and your little princess!

Power 107.5 brings you the Daddy Daughter Day Party “Princess Edition”! Come decked out in your best King & Princess gear and enjoy a party that you or your princesses will never forget!

Hosted by LadiesLoveLauny and DJ Mr King and their Princesses! Enjoy a social media station for all the sharable pictures, a tiara design station and a special Princess Juice Bar!



