Bexley Festival Shut Down Early After Massive Teen Brawl

Source: Dee Liu / Getty

What was meant to be a weekend of family, friendly summer fun ended in chaos Friday night on the Columbus Bexley border and prompted a heavy police response and an abrupt cancellation of a beloved community tradition. A huge fight broke out among the crowd of teenagers at the annual Saint Catherine funfest.

The fight caused a stampede of panicked, attendees enforcing local authorities from both Columbus Police Department and the Bexley Police Department to step in and shut down the event early.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant and local city leaders spoke out forcefully against the disruption, condemning the behavior that turned a sacred community space into a scene of violence and property concern.

While initial rumors of gunfire were ultimately dismissed by investigators as a miscommunication, the gravity of the brawl led parish leadership to cancel the remainder of the festival altogether.