Here is a key event that happened on this day brought to you by Black Facts

1892 – The first African American performers

The first African American performers, the World’s Fair Colored Opera Company, appear at Carnegie Hall.

This Day In Black History: February 13th- First African American Performers At Carnegie Hall was originally published on majicatl.com

Written By: Allison P. Parker Posted 1 hour ago

Also On Power 107.5: