CBUS 411 Report: Bank Robbers Accused Of Pistol Whipping Tellers

A local version of Bonnie and Clyde.

A Columbus grand jury has charged a man and his girlfriend of a bank robbery that happens at Huntington Bank on Sept. 26.

Investigators say surveillance cameras show 42-year-old Robert Mason using his gun to strike one teller on the head and another in the face while asking a teller to give him money. Mason was able to get away with $12,000 but a dye pack exploded in the bag containing the money.

“He not only demanded money, but he did so by brandishing a weapon and pistol whipping two employees who may not have been acting to his liking,” said U-S Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Ben Glassman.

Mason girlfriend, 43-year-old Betta Nallen, was the getaway driver.

Mason has been convicted twice before for robbery. He is facing a life sentence if he is convicted.

Source: 10TV

